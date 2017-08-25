Lexington artists exhibit work in Bridgewater College art gallery

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Three Lexington, Va., artists – Jennifer Cox, Barbara Crawford and Laure Stevens-Lubin – will present “u n Natural hiStories” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Aug. 28 – Sept. 27.

An artists’ reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, with an artists’ talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

Cox, Crawford and Stevens-Lubin are attentive to the creativity of the natural world, from parasites to pulsars. Their work questions the place of people in the process. They explore the connections, disassociations, fusions and interstices through which people experience nature and the infinitely complex process of creation itself.

Cox describes her paintings as “a mash-up of psychology and biology.”

Crawford sees her paintings as “religious interiors occupied by wild animals.”

Stevens-Lubin’s work explores the tension in people’s relationship with the environment, both natural and man-made.

Cox received a B.F.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University and an M.F.A. from Bennington College. She lives on a small farm in Rockbridge County, Va.

Crawford earned an M.A. from James Madison University and an M.F.A. from Vermont College. She is a professor of art and art history at Southern Virginia University. She divides her time teaching in Virginia and Italy.

Stevens-Lubin received a B.A. from Columbia University’s Barnard College, an M.A. in English from New York University and an M.F.A. from JMU. She divides her time between Lexington and South Asia.

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.