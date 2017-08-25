 jump to example.com

Lexington artists exhibit work in Bridgewater College art gallery

Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 7:17 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Three Lexington, Va., artists – Jennifer Cox, Barbara Crawford and Laure Stevens-Lubin – will present “u n Natural hiStories” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Aug. 28 – Sept. 27.

bridgewater collegeAn artists’ reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, with an artists’ talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

Cox, Crawford and Stevens-Lubin are attentive to the creativity of the natural world, from parasites to pulsars. Their work questions the place of people in the process. They explore the connections, disassociations, fusions and interstices through which people experience nature and the infinitely complex process of creation itself.

Cox describes her paintings as “a mash-up of psychology and biology.”

Crawford sees her paintings as “religious interiors occupied by wild animals.”

Stevens-Lubin’s work explores the tension in people’s relationship with the environment, both natural and man-made.

Cox received a B.F.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University and an M.F.A. from Bennington College. She lives on a small farm in Rockbridge County, Va.

Crawford earned an M.A. from James Madison University and an M.F.A. from Vermont College. She is a professor of art and art history at Southern Virginia University. She divides her time teaching in Virginia and Italy.

Stevens-Lubin received a B.A. from Columbia University’s Barnard College, an M.A. in English from New York University and an M.F.A. from JMU. She divides her time between Lexington and South Asia.

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Washington and Lee receives grant for new sub-meter project
Charlottesville makes victim, witness assistance services available
Hurricane Harvey poised to unleash flooding disaster on Texas into early next week
New tool can predict patient outcomes after cardiac arrest
Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition returns to Paramount Theater
Former U.S. Attorney to lead independent review of Charlottesville response
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Lane closures continue on Route 250 in Ivy
Two new studios, seven new artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour.
Shenandoah National Park Trust research grant open for applications
Music, puppets and pogo stunts will keep State Fair attendees entertained
Ken Plum: Tread on me
VCU professor receives $4.73M grant to launch program that will help Richmond children with asthma
Walked-off again, P-Nats fall 6-5
Homers power Hillcats to 5-1 win
Women’s soccer: No. 10 Virginia takes 2-1 victory at No. 2 West Virginia
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 