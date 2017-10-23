 jump to example.com
 

Letter: Community invited to Waynesboro YMCA Foundation open house

Published Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 9:28 am

waynesboro ymca foundationBack in 2007, the Y was starting down nearly half a million in debt and no reserves.  We decided to start our own Foundation – a totally separate non-profit with its own Bylaws and Board of Directors with the sole purpose of serving youth and families at the Y – today and future generations.

Fast forward 10 years later and the Y is now debt free … we’ve also gotten 1.2 million invested in our Y Foundation with an additional 60 people that have made a gift in their estate to the Y.   This year – the Foundation committed $50,000 to our budget and has provided over $400,000 to serve our families since inception.   We basically take 3-4% of the 5 year average of the fund and cover critical needs at the Y.  We never spend the principal …

On Thursday, we are having an informal open house at the Farmhaus.  Drop in anytime from 8:30am – 11am, grab a cup of coffee, a muffin, and hear about the great story and impact the Y Foundation is having in our community.

Letter from Jeff Fife/Waynesboro YMCA executive director

