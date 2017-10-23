Letter: Community invited to Waynesboro YMCA Foundation open house

Back in 2007, the Y was starting down nearly half a million in debt and no reserves. We decided to start our own Foundation – a totally separate non-profit with its own Bylaws and Board of Directors with the sole purpose of serving youth and families at the Y – today and future generations.

Fast forward 10 years later and the Y is now debt free … we’ve also gotten 1.2 million invested in our Y Foundation with an additional 60 people that have made a gift in their estate to the Y. This year – the Foundation committed $50,000 to our budget and has provided over $400,000 to serve our families since inception. We basically take 3-4% of the 5 year average of the fund and cover critical needs at the Y. We never spend the principal …

On Thursday, we are having an informal open house at the Farmhaus. Drop in anytime from 8:30am – 11am, grab a cup of coffee, a muffin, and hear about the great story and impact the Y Foundation is having in our community.

Letter from Jeff Fife/Waynesboro YMCA executive director