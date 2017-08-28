 jump to example.com

Legacy of racial harmony and integration at Park School

Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, 3:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

This weekend, Park School in Harrisonburg hosts its second annual reunion, with special guests to highlight the school’s unique role in local racial integration during the time of “massive resistance,” a state-sponsored effort to defy federal court orders to integrate Virginia schools.

Park SchoolThe school was built in 1918 by Eastern Mennonite School with two goals: to educate the children of faculty and staff, and  for student teachers to gain practical experience. It was taken over by Rockingham County Schools in 1921, but had a primarily Mennonite student body, teaching faculty and administration.  A new three-room schoolhouse was built in 1929 to accommodate a growing student body.

In 1964, the school welcomed the five Ewell siblings, who had moved from Farmville to a home on South College Avenue. The neighborhood was then located in Rockingham County.

This was during a time when Prince Edward County Schools, following a state policy called “massive resistance,” had voted to close their schools rather than integrate. The father, Samuel Edward Ewell Sr., had lost his job as a teacher of math, history and English and the children had lost a year of schooling.

When the Ewell children came to Park School on the first day of classes, then Principal Jon Bender, a ’62 graduate of EMS, didn’t waver.

“He actually called the School Board and said he had five black children and asked what he was to do with us,” Margaret Ewell, 63, said in a 2016 Daily News-Record article. “He stated, ‘I will not send them home.’”

That history will be celebrated at a program and potluck meal on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg. All former students, staff and the public are welcome.

Myron Augsburger, president emeritus of Eastern Mennonite University, will offer the keynote address. Special guest Beau Dickinson, coordinator of social studies at Rockingham County Schools, will also speak. Dickinson is coordinating a study of the era, and will be accompanied by former students from Farmville.

This is the second annual reunion. The first, held in 2016, was also organized by the five Ewell siblings.

According to a Daily News-Record article, Samuel and his wife Lucille moved into the white community and sent their children to a white school as a way of promoting peace between whites and blacks.

“We were an experiment, kind of,” Margaret Ewell said. “Our mom and dad chose a safe environment. They knew that we would be safe and happy.”

After the school closed, nearby Eastern Mennonite High School held industrial arts classes there. The building was razed in April 1990 to make way for Park Woods Apartments.

For more information about the program and meal, call Elizabeth Rohrer at 540-908-5086 or visit www.parkschoolreunion1967.com.

Story by Lauren Jefferson

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VCU, Virginia Department of Health study finds supportive evidence for federal Ryan White Program
Forestry Department first responders deploying to Texas
Harvey’s persistent downpours to prolong catastrophic flooding in Texas, Louisiana this week
Important skills you will develop and improve when you complete an MBA
What can you do with a bachelors in communication?
HHS continues support in Texas and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey
How to run a more professional healthcare-related business
Military, veteran legal resource guide available at Virginia community colleges
Grad student studies how the brain repairs itself after a stroke
Washington and Lee begins Questioning Intimacy lecture series
VDOT lifting lane closures for Labor Day travel
VMI football closes out preseason camp
Hillcats drop series finale
Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday
P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W
Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 