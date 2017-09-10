Learn all about Monarch butterflies at Shenandoah National Park

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Monarch butterflies will be the focus of a special event held in Shenandoah National Park on Sunday, September 24, at Byrd Visitor Center, mile 51 on Skyline Drive.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public, however, there is a $25-per-car entrance fee to the park (good for seven days).

Schedule of activities: