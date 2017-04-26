LEAP presents: Before the Flood at The Paramount Theater
Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 7:45 am
Front Page » Events » LEAP presents: Before the Flood at The Paramount Theater
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) will host a special event on May 25 at The Paramount Theater about climate change, where guests will have the opportunity to:
- Watch a free screening of National Geographic’s Before the Flood featuring environmental activist and U.N. Messenger of Peace, Leonardo DiCaprio
- Speak with our panel of local and national experts from NASA, Union of Concerned Scientists, Southern Environmental Law Center, and LEAP
- Meet local organizations that offer climate solutions
- Get information about what individuals can do to fight climate change
Before the Flood’s message is simple – climate change is real and the impacts are devastating, but there are actions that each of us can take in our homes, workplaces, and daily lives right now that will fight climate change and advance smart, clean energy solutions.
This message is what Charlottesville’s Local Energy Alliance Program would like to share with guests at this special event. This event is more than a movie. It’s a chance for you to have an impact on climate change.
Doors for this event open at 6:00PM.
Details
WHO: LEAP
WHAT: Before the Flood
WHEN: Thursday, May 25, Doors 6:00PM | Film 7:00PM
WHERE: The Paramount Theater, Charlottesville
INFO: theparamount.net/event/leap-presents-flood
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion