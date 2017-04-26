LEAP presents: Before the Flood at The Paramount Theater

The Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) will host a special event on May 25 at The Paramount Theater about climate change, where guests will have the opportunity to:

Watch a free screening of National Geographic’s Before the Flood featuring environmental activist and U.N. Messenger of Peace, Leonardo DiCaprio Speak with our panel of local and national experts from NASA, Union of Concerned Scientists, Southern Environmental Law Center, and LEAP

Meet local organizations that offer climate solutions

Get information about what individuals can do to fight climate change

Before the Flood’s message is simple – climate change is real and the impacts are devastating, but there are actions that each of us can take in our homes, workplaces, and daily lives right now that will fight climate change and advance smart, clean energy solutions.

This message is what Charlottesville’s Local Energy Alliance Program would like to share with guests at this special event. This event is more than a movie. It’s a chance for you to have an impact on climate change.

Doors for this event open at 6:00PM.

Details

WHO: LEAP

WHAT: Before the Flood

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, Doors 6:00PM | Film 7:00PM

WHERE: The Paramount Theater, Charlottesville

INFO: theparamount.net/ event/leap-presents-flood