League of Women Voters announces partnership with Labor Talk Radio

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The League of Women Voters will partner with The Union Edge, the only nationally-syndicated labor talk radio program in the country.

League leaders will participate in regular radio segments to discuss voting rights, public policy issues and advocacy.

“The League looks forward to reaching a diverse new audience of listeners across the country,” said Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States. “The Labor community has a strong record in elections and we embrace the opportunity to have thoughtful discussions about issues that impact American voters.”

The Union Edge is a 4 hour daily live radio program out of Pittsburgh, PA, syndicated on 33 stations nationwide, and available by webstream, mobile apps, and podcast. You can download the free app at http://www.theunionedge.com.

“We are excited to partner with the League of Women Voters for their strong commitment to voter engagement, voter protection and education,” said Charles Showalter, host and founder of The Union Edge. “Union members are Democrats, Republicans and Independents; all should have the unimpeded chance to vote their conscience. As a non-partisan organization, the League always brings a fresh perspective on the critical issues facing working people across the country.”

The League segments will start January 3rd and air every first and third Tuesday of the month at 1:30pm ET/ 10:30 am PT.