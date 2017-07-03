 jump to example.com

Late surge results in 6-4 Hillcats win

Published Monday, Jul. 3, 2017, 8:51 am

Lynchburg used three unearned runs in the ninth inning to claim a 6-4 victory after trailing by one heading into the final frame at Nymeo Field Sunday night. Earlier in the contest, Martin Cervenka hit his second home run in as many nights.

lynchburg hillcatsFacing a 4-3 deficit, Yonathan Mendoza began the ninth-inning rally with a one-out single. Back-to-back errors by the Frederick defense loaded the bases. Pinch-hitter Claudio Bautista hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Mendoza and tie the game at 4-all.

With runners on the corners and two outs, a wild pitch allowed Daniel Salters to score the go-ahead run, 5-4. Ka’ai Tom doubled to right field to bring home Bautista and stretch the lead to 6-4.

The Hillcats initially trailed 2-0 before a three-run homer by Cervenka gave Lynchburg a 3-2 lead in the sixth. It marked his seventh home run and gave him 34 RBIs for the season.

Frederick answered with two runs in the eighth. Ricardo Andujar hit a solo home run to knot the contest at 3-all. With the bases loaded and two outs, Yermin Mercedes singled to center field. One run scored, but Jodd Carter threw out Randolph Gassawayat home to end the frame and hold the margin to 4-3.

Leandro Linares (1-1) earned the win by pitching the final 1 1/3 innings. Shane Bieber did not factor into the decision despite holding Frederick to two runs and six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked none. Luis Gonzalez (1-2) took the loss, although all three runs against him were unearned.

Lynchburg closes out its final series at Frederick Monday at 7 p.m. Aaron Civale (4-1, 2.48) will start for the Hillcats againstCristian Alvarado (3-7, 6.76). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at6:50 p.m.

