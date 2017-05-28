Late surge powers Blue Rocks past P-Nats

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Potomac Nationals (23-26) allowed four runs over the final two innings to lose 7-6 on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (25-24). RHP Luis Reyes struck out eight over five solid innings of work and 1B Ian Sagdal hit his second grand slam of the season. However, the effort was not enough as the Potomac bullpen surrendered the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The P-Nats got on the board first in the top of the second inning against Blue Rocks starter LHP Colin Rodgers. 3B Kelvin Gutierrez drew a walk to lead off the inning. Two batters later, SS Edwin Lora doubled on a grounder up the right-field line. RF Hunter Dozier attempted to throw out Lora at second on the play, but the ball got away from SS Nicky Lopez, which allowed Gutierrez to score the game’s first run.

Wilmington answered immediately in the bottom of the second against Reyes. With runners on first and second and one out, 3B Travis Maezes launched his second home run of the season deep into the Wilmington night. After two innings, the Blue Rocks led 3-1.

The home run was the only blemish on Reyes’ record during his tenth start of the season. The Potomac ace went five innings and allowed four hits, two walks and three earned runs. He struck out eight Wilmington hitters after setting a career high in strikeouts with ten in his previous start against Lynchburg. However, after leaving in the sixth Reyes was in line for the victory.

The following half inning, Potomac used the long ball to retake the lead. CF Victor Robles and LF Jack Sundberg singled to begin the inning against Rodgers. Then, Gutierrez drew a walk with one out to load the bases. With the sags full, Sagdal lined his second grand slam of the season over the right-field fence. His fifth home run of the season gave Potomac a 5-3 lead in the third inning.

Wilmington and Potomac traded runs in the bottom of the seventh and top of the eighth. The Blue Rocks got a run on a wild pitch from LHP Taylor Guilbeau. The P-Nats answered with an RBI groundout by Lora. The Red, White & Blue held a 6-4 lead heading into the eighth inning.

The bullpen could not hold a two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth. The Blue Rocks tagged two relievers for three runs in the frame to take the lead. DH Roman Collins led off the frame with a double. PH/3B Wander Franco laid down a sacrifice bunt up the first base line that new pitcher RHP Ronald Pena (L, 2-2) fielded but threw into right field to allow Collins to score. Two batters later, Lopez tripled to right-center scoring the tying run from first. Then, 2B D.J. Burt doubled down to left to plate the go-ahead run.

Potomac put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth but could not cash in against RHP Franco Terrero (SV, 3). PH Austin Davidson lined a single to center field to lead off the inning and ended up on second after a sacrifice bunt from 2B Bryan Mejia. But, Terrero got Robles and Sundberg to ground out to end the game.

The P-Nats and Blue Rocks continue their series at Frawley Stadium on Sunday night at 6:05 pm. The Red, White & Blue look to LHP Matthew Crownover (3-1, 2.21) to try and end a two-game skid. Crownover pitched a season high seven innings in his last start against Lynchburg. He opposes Top 30 Royals prospect RHP A.J. Puckett (5-4, 3.54) who makes his tenth start of the season for Wilmington. Our coverage begins at 6:50 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. You can listen to our broadcast atpotomacnationals.com, through the TuneIn Radio App or the MiLB First Pitch app.