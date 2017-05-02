 jump to example.com

Late rally fuels 4-2 Potomac win

Published Tuesday, May. 2, 2017, 10:52 pm

For a second straight night, the Potomac Nationals (13-11) rallied in the late innings, but unlike the series opener on Monday night, the rally proved to be enough, as the P-Nats tallied a 4-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks (12-14). Potomac trailed on two different occasions, but scored the final three runs of the game.

p-natsThe Wood Ducks jumped out to an early lead, as RF Jairo Beras led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. That was the only earned run that LHP Hector Silvestre (ND) allowed, as the left-handed starter tallied his third straight quality start. Silvestre allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out six over 6.1 innings.

Potomac tied the game on one swing in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, LF Telmito Agustin hit his first home run of the season, Potomac’s league leading 25th home run of the year. Down East RHP Pedro Payano (ND) surrendered the home run, but allowed only one more run in a quality start.

An error by 3B Kelvin Gutierrez led to Down East’s run in the bottom of the sixth. C Josh Morgan led off with a bunt single, stole second base, and moved to third base on a groundout. With two outs, 3B Josh Altmann grounded out to Gutierrez, but the Potomac third baseman couldn’t handle it, as his error allowed Morgan to score, which gave Down East a 2-1 lead.

Payano pitched into the seventh inning, but gave up a leadoff single to Gutierrez. Gutierrez had what appeared to be an extra base hit, but Altmann robbed him on a diving stop. Altmann’s throw to first base however went up the right field line, as the E5 put Gutierrez at second base. After Payano got C Taylor Gushue to pop out, LHP Adam Choplick (BS, 1) entered from the Down East bullpen. Choplick walked RF Rhett Wiseman, before he got SS Edwin Lora to ground one right back to him. Choplick tried to get the out at second base, but his throw pulled SS Arturo Lara off the bag. Gutierrez took advantage, as he then beat Lara’s throw to the plate, which tied the game at two.

RHP Steven Bruce (L, 0-1) entered for the top of the eighth inning, and CF Victor Robles began the frame with a bunt single. Robles then stole second base and took third base on a wild pitch, while Bruce then struck out 2B Austin Davidson. 1B Ian Sagdal followed with an RBI single, which made it 3-2 and proved to be the game-winning hit. Two batters later, Gushue made it 4-2 with a two-out RBI single.

Out of the Potomac bullpen, RHP Kyle Schepel (W, 1-0) was perfect over 2.2 innings. Schepel stranded an inherited base runner at second base in the seventh inning, struck out the side in the eighth frame, and got the side in order in the ninth.

With the win Tuesday night, the P-Nats set up a rubber match Wednesday afternoon. RHP Jefry Rodriguez (2-1, 4.30) is set to make the start for the P-Nats. Rodriguez has two consecutive quality starts and has given up just three total earned runs over his last 13 innings. For the Wood Ducks, LHP Jeff Springs (0-2, 5.82) is set to get the start. Springs allowed just two earned runs over 5.2 innings in his last start. First pitch from Grainger Stadium is set for 11:00am. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 10:45am with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

