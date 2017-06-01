Late homer lifts Lynchburg Hillcats past P-Nats

Lynchburg and Potomac scored in every half-inning from the bottom of the sixth until the end of the game, but a three-run homer by Connor Marabell in the top of the ninth gave the Hillcats enough of a cushion to hold on for an 8-7 win at Pfitzner Stadium Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-4 entering the ninth, the Hillcats began their final rally with back-to-back singles from Jodd Carter and Daniel Salters to open the frame. Claudio Bautista replaced Salters as a pinch runner. Both Carter and Bautista advanced on a groundout. With two outs in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Carter to score the tying run and put Sicnarf Loopstok on base with a walk.

With the game tied, 5-5, Marabell belted his third home run of the season over the right-center field fence to give Lynchburg an 8-5 advantage. It was the second Hillcats go-ahead homer of the game, as Andrew Calica hit a home run to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth.

Potomac threatened in the ninth by pulling within a run and loading the bases with one out. However, Dominic DeMasi struck out a batter and recorded a flyout to earn his first save of the year. Kieran Lovegrove earned the win, though he gave up two runs on no hits in an inning. Gilberto Mendez blew his first save in six chances and took the loss.

Marabell finished the game 2-5 with four RBIs on a night that also included an RBI double in the first inning. The Hillcats then fell behind 2-1 before tallying two runs in the seventh. Salters and Willi Castro had RBIs in the frame, while Yonathan Mendoza andAnthony Miller scored the runs.

Aaron Civale will make his Advanced-A debut for Lynchburg Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.