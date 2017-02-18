 jump to example.com

Late error the difference in 4-3 VMI loss to #24 UNCW

Published Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 7:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiAn error allowed the go-ahead run to score in the eighth inning as the #24 UNC Wilmington Seahawks edged the VMI Keydets, 4-3, in NCAA baseball action Saturday at the Hughes Bros. Challenge in Wilmington, N.C.

With two outs in the eighth and the game tied at 3, preseason All-American Brian Mims walked and moved to second on a wild pitch by Jack Gomersall. Another preseason AA, Nick Feight, hit a grounder slightly to the left of shortstop Jacob Jaye. The ball tipped off of Jaye’s glove and rolled into short center field, allowing Mims to score easily to make it a 4-3 game. The Keydets got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth, but Matt Dunlevy grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

The unearned run spoiled an excellent day for the combination of Gomersall and Matt Eagle, who combined to hold UNCW (2-0) to just two hits over eight combined innings.

Gomersall took the loss despite not allowing a hit over two relief innings, while reliever Austin Warren pitched three one-hit innings to go to 1-0 and Clark Cota earned the save.

Offensively, Matt Pita and Dunlevy finished with two hits apiece to lead VMI (1-1).

The starting pitchers both threw well, despite neither getting a decision. Eagle allowed three runs on two hits and four walks over six innings, while Josh Roberson gave up three runs, one earned, over five innings.

UNCW (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Robbie Thorburn singled, stole second and scored on back to back fly balls to give the home team the early lead.

The Keydets tied it in the fourth. Matt Pita led off with a hustling double to left and one out later, scored on a single by Jaye to knot the score at 1.

A two-run homer by Casey Golden gave UNCW a short-lived 3-1 lead in the fourth, but Dunlevy reached on an error with two outs in the fifth. Tyler Tharp then followed with a two-run blast to right to knot the score again, 3-3, and provide the final runs before the late game drama.

VMI baseball resumes action at 5:45 Saturday against Appalachian State.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 