Last-second goal lifts #9 UVA past Davidson

No. 9 Virginia (6-1-1) scored the final two goals, including the game-winner with one second remaining, in a 2-1 victory over Davidson (5-2-1) at Klöckner Stadium.

The contest looked destined for overtime until junior Jean-Christophe Koffi (Potomac, Md.) lined up one last attempt from just outside the box seconds left on the clock. His on-target shot ricocheted off of two Davidson defenders before reaching the back of the net. The goal was his second of the season.

“I actually didn’t see the goal, I was turning around to the staff to start prepping for the extra session,” said head coach George Gelnovatch. “It’s a win we needed to bounce back from Friday (against UNC) and go into this weekend against Notre Dame. I give credit to Davidson, they’re a good team that played tough all 90 minutes.”

Davidson jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ned Morrissett in the 70th minute. The Cavaliers were able to take advantage of a Wildcat hand ball in the box with a little more than 13 minutes to play in regulation. Sergi Nus (Barcelona, Spain) tied the game on his fourth goal of the season, his third by virtue of the PK. In the process, Davidson’s Cort Coxhead was issued the first of two Davidson red cards.

Coxhead was ejected for the hand ball and a little under five minutes later, Jordan Hill was issued a red card giving Virginia a two-man advantage for the remainder of the contest.

The Cavalier offense was able generate four chances in the final eight minutes including the game-deciding score. It total, Virginia out-shot Davidson, 16-3 and were able to draw 11 corner kicks compared to just two by the Wildcats.

Up Next: Virginia will travel to Notre Dame on Friday (Sept. 29) to continue ACC play. The Irish were ranked No. 1 in the country going into last weekend’s conference action but were upset by unranked Virginia Tech, 2-1 in Blacksburg on Friday night (Sept. 22). Game time for Friday in South Bend is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Game Notes

-Virginia owns a 9-3 advantage in the all-time series against Davidson. The Wildcats put a stop to an eight-game losing streak to the Cavaliers in 2014 with a 2-1 victory in Charlottesville.

-Virginia has played five games this season that have been decided by one goal, including the last three.

-11 of the 18 Cavalier goals this season have come in the second half.

-Virginia has scored multiple second-half goals in four of the first eight games of the season