 jump to example.com

Last-second goal lifts #9 UVA past Davidson

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 10:17 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

No. 9 Virginia (6-1-1) scored the final two goals, including the game-winner with one second remaining, in a 2-1 victory over Davidson (5-2-1) at Klöckner Stadium.

The contest looked destined for overtime until junior Jean-Christophe Koffi (Potomac, Md.) lined up one last attempt from just outside the box seconds left on the clock. His on-target shot ricocheted off of two Davidson defenders before reaching the back of the net. The goal was his second of the season.

“I actually didn’t see the goal, I was turning around to the staff to start prepping for the extra session,” said head coach George Gelnovatch. “It’s a win we needed to bounce back from Friday (against UNC) and go into this weekend against Notre Dame. I give credit to Davidson, they’re a good team that played tough all 90 minutes.”

Davidson jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Ned Morrissett in the 70th minute. The Cavaliers were able to take advantage of a Wildcat hand ball in the box with a little more than 13 minutes to play in regulation. Sergi Nus (Barcelona, Spain) tied the game on his fourth goal of the season, his third by virtue of the PK. In the process, Davidson’s Cort Coxhead was issued the first of two Davidson red cards.

Coxhead was ejected for the hand ball and a little under five minutes later, Jordan Hill was issued a red card giving Virginia a two-man advantage for the remainder of the contest.

The Cavalier offense was able generate four chances in the final eight minutes including the game-deciding score. It total, Virginia out-shot Davidson, 16-3 and were able to draw 11 corner kicks compared to just two by the Wildcats.

Up Next: Virginia will travel to Notre Dame on Friday (Sept. 29) to continue ACC play. The Irish were ranked No. 1 in the country going into last weekend’s conference action but were upset by unranked Virginia Tech, 2-1 in Blacksburg on Friday night (Sept. 22). Game time for Friday in South Bend is slated for 7:30 p.m.

 

Game Notes

-Virginia owns a 9-3 advantage in the all-time series against Davidson. The Wildcats put a stop to an eight-game losing streak to the Cavaliers in 2014 with a 2-1 victory in Charlottesville.

-Virginia has played five games this season that have been decided by one goal, including the last three.

-11 of the 18 Cavalier goals this season have come in the second half.

-Virginia has scored multiple second-half goals in four of the first eight games of the season

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
Virginia observes Farm-to-School Week
McAuliffe to join Capital Region joint marketing mission to Canada
Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
McAuliffe honored by LGBTQ community at PrideFest
Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Absentee voting underway for November general election
Field hockey: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Pacific, 6-0
ACC Football News and Notes: Week 5
UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades
ACC football game times, TV networks for Oct. 5-7
Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week
UVA’s Benkert, Levrone lead ACC Football Player of the Week selections
Why do so many Americans lead an unhealthy lifestyle?
Food Lion Hunger Relief Day will benefit Virginians in need
Virginia Tech alum Timothy Teh named ODU game Hokie Hero
Shepherd Bliss: Cannabis cultivating re-visited
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 