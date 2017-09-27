 jump to example.com

Last day for comment on proposal to repeal Clean Water Rule

Published Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017, 9:38 am

Today is the last day the Environmental Protection Agency is accepting comments from the public on its proposal to repeal the Clean Water Rule. The rule, which was finalized in 2015, would clarify which streams and wetlands are protected by the 1972 Clean Water Act.

newspaperLater today, a broad coalition of organizations will submit comments from more than half a million Americans expressing support for the existing rule and asking the agency drop its plan to repeal these protections.

Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation made this statement on the repeal attempt.

“No American should ever have to worry about the safety of their water when they turn on the faucet. It makes no sense to repeal the Clean Water Rule which has so many benefits and so few downsides. It safeguards streams that feed our drinking water, protects wetlands that absorb floodwaters, and conserves irreplaceable habitats for countless species of fish and wildlife. We hope the administration will listen to the half a million Americans–anglers and gardeners, parents and farmers–who have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to leave this important rule in place.”

Visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News.

   
