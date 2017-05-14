 jump to example.com

Larry Keel Experience to open Lime Kiln Summer Concert Series

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 11:30 pm

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2017 concert series will kick off on Saturday, May 20, as Larry Keel Experience takes the stage with opener The Honey Dewdrops. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

lime kiln theaterAdvance tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $20 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and local wine are available for purchase at all shows. Larry Keel Experience is presented by Robert L. Faulkner and Son Inc.

Larry Keel is described by music critics and reviewers as the most powerful, innovative and all-out exhilarating acoustic flatpicking guitarist performing today. Keel has absorbed the best lessons from his bluegrass family upbringing, both sides deeply steeped in the rich mountain music culture and heritage of Southwest Virginia. From there, he has always integrated that solid musical grounding and natural-born talent with his own incomparable approach to playing amplified, acoustic guitar and composing original music. He’s also got a knack for choosing interesting and appealing material from all realms of music with guts, whether it’s a tune written by a fellow songwriter/musician friend, or a surprise cover from any number of musical acts all over the map. The combination is pretty irresistible, and has earned Keel the highest respect and billing from among the top acoustic and jam rock musicians alive. And his fierce, high-spirited energy also appeals to young rockers, jammers and alt-country pickers and fans who are equally drawn to Keel’s blazing guitar power, the deep rumbling voice, his earthy and expansive songwriting and his down-home-gritty-good-time charm.

In the summer of 2014, after a long stretch of living on the road, performing and writing across the U.S., Americana songwriters and Virginia natives Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish, collectively known as The Honey Dewdrops, decided to settle down in Baltimore, Md. “Touring is like collecting images of landscapes, sounds of voices, contents of stories, moods of places and environments,” says Wortman. And so the couple took their experiences on the road, and dug in to write and record their fourth album, Tangled Country, in their new home. It’s a beautiful and engaging take on modern American roots music – and the first album of theirs entirely written, arranged and recorded in one place; a testament to the power of home.​

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to begin its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

