Lane closures coming for Route 250 bridge work in Charlottesville

Lane closures will soon begin on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Charlottesville. The bridges in both directions will be patched and receive a latex overlay to extend service life.

Under a $1.1 million construction contract, Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Crossroads Bridge, Inc. of Rural Retreat has worked outside the travel lanes and underneath the bridge to complete some of the work but lane closures are needed to apply the overlay.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound Route 250 travelers should expect alternating lane closures while the contractor mills and prepares the bridge deck. During this work, the left lanes in both directions on the Route 29/250 Bypass will also be closed near the bridge. Route 250 eastbound drivers will experience a bumpy riding surface until the contractor completes the latex overlay.

The latex overlay process will require multiple weekend single-lane closures. The first weekend single-lane closure is expected to occur after the Fourth of July holiday.

Messages boards are in place to notify motorists.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.