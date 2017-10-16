Lane closures on Interstate 81, Interstate 64 in Rockbridge County Oct. 18-19

VDOT has scheduled overnight pavement repairs on portions of Interstate 64 and Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County during the night of October 18-19.

The work will require brief traffic restrictions as follows:

From 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 18 , the ramp from eastbound I-64 to northbound I-81 will be closed, and the left lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 191.3 to 191.8. Eastbound I-64 drivers who need to access northbound I-81 will detour on southbound I-81 to exit 188A (Route 60 East), then take the on-ramp to northbound I-81.

From 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, to 3 a.m. Thursday, October 19, the right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 191.3 to 190.7. The left lane will remain open during this time.

, the right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 191.3 to 190.7. The left lane will remain open during this time. From 3 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19 , the right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 197.7 to 198.2. The left and center lanes will remain open during this time.

All work is weather permitting.

