Lane closures on Interstate 81, Interstate 64 in Rockbridge County Oct. 18-19
VDOT has scheduled overnight pavement repairs on portions of Interstate 64 and Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County during the night of October 18-19.
The work will require brief traffic restrictions as follows:
- From 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, the ramp from eastbound I-64 to northbound I-81 will be closed, and the left lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 191.3 to 191.8. Eastbound I-64 drivers who need to access northbound I-81 will detour on southbound I-81 to exit 188A (Route 60 East), then take the on-ramp to northbound I-81.
- From 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, to 3 a.m. Thursday, October 19, the right lane of southbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 191.3 to 190.7. The left lane will remain open during this time.
- From 3 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Thursday, October 19, the right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 197.7 to 198.2. The left and center lanes will remain open during this time.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
