Lane closures continue on Route 250 in Ivy

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Extensive maintenance work is under way on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge spanning the Route 29/250 Bypass, requiring single-lane closures in both directions.

The project includes hydro-demolition of deteriorated concrete on the existing bridge deck, followed by application of a high-strength concrete overlay. This work is being performed by Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Crossroads Bridge Inc. of Rural Retreat and began Aug. 13.

Weather permitting, the following 15-day lane closures are scheduled to complete the overlay and allow time for it to cure:

Through Sept. 4: Eastbound left lane will remain closed to traffic.

8 p.m. Aug. 27 through Sept. 11: Westbound left lane closed to traffic.

8 p.m. Sept. 10 through Sept. 25: Eastbound right lane closed. Right turns restricted from the southbound Route 29/250 Bypass off-ramp to Route 250 eastbound; use Fontaine Avenue exit as alternate. All other ramps will remain open.

8 p.m. Sept. 17 through Oct. 2: Westbound right lane closed to traffic.

Motorists should expect delays during peak travel periods and consider using an alternate route.

Additional overnight closures are planned through mid-October for pavement marking and other finishing work.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.