Lane closure continues tonight on Interstate 81 northbound in Shenandoah County

A right-lane closure on northbound Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County will be extended to tonight (Tuesday, December 20). Crews will continue recovery operations for an overturned tractor trailer near mile marker 289, which is between exit 283 (Woodstock) and exit 291 (Toms Brook).

The right lane closure will begin about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to be in place until early Wednesday morning.

In addition, the northbound right shoulder near mile marker 289 will remain closed until crews remove the tractor trailer and repair guardrail damage.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

