 jump to example.com

Landes requests subcommittee to strike courthouse bill

Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 5:25 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

steve landesDel. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, has requested that Subcommittee #2 of the House Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns, strike House Bill 2192.

House Bill 2192 provides that in the case of a county courthouse located in a city, the relocation or expansion of the courthouse to any other location within such city is not such a removal as to require authorization by the electorate. The Code of Virginia does not allow the courts to be expanded to adjacent or nearby downtown properties and House Bill 2192 sought to remedy that with a code change. Subcommittee #2 of the House Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns unanimously recommended to the full committee to strike the bill.

“Currently, the Code of Virginia does not allow the courts to be expanded to non-adjacent, nearby downtown property to improve or expand the county courts and my bill aimed to clarify that. After we were unable to craft language to accomplish the limited flexibility the county and city need, I requested that the Chairman strike the bill,” said Landes. “My intention was to keep courts downtown, allowing them to expand to non-adjacent nearby downtown property. Ultimately, we were unable to achieve language that would accomplish a downtown expansion for the courts, so I requested the bill be withdrawn, as I committed to do following the confusion resulting from the bill’s introduction. Additionally, in consultation with the local delegation I plan to work to see if we can come up with language that will accomplish the goal as I have set out and possibly introduce legislation during the 2018 session if needed.”

 

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

 

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Tim Kaine to oppose Education nominee Betsy DeVos

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement today on the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education.

Waynesboro Police issue warning on IRS scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls this week from concerned citizens about the dreaded IRS scam.

Susan Platt announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Susan Platt announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

Warner, Kaine cosponsor permanent repeal of Global Gag Rule

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are cosponsoring a bill to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule.

McAuliffe announces decrease in Virginia unemployment rate

The Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in December to 4.1 percent.

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 