Landes named to Gov.-elect Northam transition committee

Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, has been named to serve on Governor-elect Ralph Northam’s Transition Committee. The bipartisan Transition Committee will assist the Governor-elect in laying the groundwork for a successful administration.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Governor-elect’s Transition Committee and I am especially grateful to him for having representation from the Shenandoah Valley,” said Landes. “There are many challenges facing us, and I look forward to serving on the Committee and providing my input to Governor-elect Northam and the distinguished members of the Transition Committee to help develop the policies that will help Virginia grow its economy, provide our students the best education possible, and improve healthcare access, affordability and choice.”

“I am honored to have the help of such a great group of Virginians as we build an administration that reflects Virginia and takes our Commonwealth to the next level,” said Governor-elect Northam. “We have a tremendous opportunity over the next four years to make a positive difference in the lives of Virginians, and to create opportunity for every Virginian, no matter who you are, no matter where you live. I look forward to hitting the ground running to do just that.”

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.