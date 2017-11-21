 jump to example.com
 

Landes introduces bill to reduce costs for dual-enrollment students

Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, 7:29 am

Virginia’s students have seen a dramatic rise in the average annual increase in tuition and mandatory E&G fees for in-state undergraduate students in the past 16 years. Dual enrollment programs that are not being fully accepted at 4-year institutions like they are at the Virginia Community College System, result in 4-year students taking longer to graduate and, often times, the money spent on dual enrollment credits that does not transfer is wasted. This legislation is designed to provide relief to dual enrollment students, providing savings to both students and the Commonwealth.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

         
 
