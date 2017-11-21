Landes introduces bill to reduce costs for dual-enrollment students

Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, and Chairman of the House Education Committee, filed his first piece of legislation for the 2018 General Assembly session Monday. House Bill 3 will help high school students who participate in dual enrollment programs.

“Too many high school students are working hard and spending extra money for dual enrollment courses, only to get accepted to a two- or four-year institution and find out their dual enrollment courses will not transfer,” said Landes. “This bill sets a clear policy on dual enrollment, eliminating confusion and making sure our kids can start their higher education learning with credits they earned in high school.”

House Bill 3 will require the State Council of Higher Education (SCHEV) to establish quality standards for dual enrollment courses, including standards for instructors, materials, and content. Courses that meet or exceed these quality standards will be certified as “Universal Transfer Courses” and satisfy course credit at any public institution of higher education. This legislation will save students time and money by ensuring dual enrollment programs are working as intended by allowing students to earn college credits while in high school and apply those credits to a 2-year or 4-year degree.

This legislation continues Landes’ efforts to address rising costs of higher education. In the 2015 General Assembly session, Landes introduced House Bill 1336, which requires the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) to establish a uniform policy for granting undergraduate course credit to entering freshman students who have taken one or more Advanced Placement, Cambridge Advanced (A/AS), College-Level Examination Program (CLEP), or International Baccalaureate examinations. Landes is also working on a comprehensive high school redesign in Virginia in his role as Chairman of the Joint Committee to Study the Future of Public Elementary and Secondary Education in the Commonwealth.