Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. coming to the Wayne Theatre in June

America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, June 2.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $30.

Murphy, a native of Logan, W.Va., population 3,000, four hours west of Waynesboro on I-64, was the 2011 winner of America’s Got Talent, taking the million-dollar first prize.

From a job washing cars, Murphy now travels the world, selling out shows on three continents, with a debut CD that topped the Billboard charts.

His style is a throwback to the great crooners – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Cole Porter, among others.

And he still lives in West Virginia.

“West Virginia will always be my home,” Murphy said, “and home and family are the most important thing in the world to me. I can always fly out to LA or New York for work, but being here in West Virginia helps keep me humble and grounded. I’m just very fortunate to be living my dream.”