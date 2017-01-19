Labor group critical of House GOP move on wage restrictions

The House General Laws Committee advanced legislation this week to prevent state agencies from requiring their contractors to pay workers a prevailing wage. House Bill 1596 aims to undermine labor standards and cut wages by weakening the guidelines that protect workers’ earnings and benefits.

This bill is particularly detrimental to workers in the building and construction industry as a great many of the impacted contracts are meant to address capital improvements, infrastructure, and other building maintenance.

“This bill is a direct attack on the hard working men and women who keep Virginia running,” said Matt Yonka, President of the Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council. “Delegates should be focused on policies that help working people provide for their families, not passing legislation that intentionally erodes the wages and benefits we rely on.”

H.B. 1596 also takes aim at local governments and is designed to take important decision making power away from local governments.

“Local elected officials are better equipped to make important decisions regarding the needs of our communities,” said Thomas Bell, Secretary-Treasurer of the Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council and Business Manager of Ironworkers Local 79 in Norfolk. “You can’t claim to be against the Federal Government holding power over states, but at the same time pass legislation on a state level to take this decision making away from localities. It just doesn’t make sense.”

As H.B. 1596 heads to the floor for a final vote, we urge Delegates on both sides of the isle to stand with Virginia’s working families and oppose this bill.