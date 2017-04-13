L.F. Payne endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor

Former Virginia congressman L.F. Payne has endorsed Justin Fairfax for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.

Payne represented Virginia’s Fifth District for nine years prior to running for lieutenant governor in 1997.

“Running for lieutenant governor in a state as diverse and vast as Virginia requires energy, intellect, and an innate ability to connect with people by meeting them where they are.” said Payne.

“As a former candidate for lieutenant governor and congressman from a district that now stretches from Northern Virginia to the North Carolina border, I know what it means to represent people from across Virginia. I proudly endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor of Virginia because I believe he has what it takes to represent all Virginians. He is the kind of highly intelligent, dynamic, and forward-thinking leader Virginia needs to continue building on our progress and to chart an even brighter future.

Fairfax made the following statement on the endorsement:

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of Congressman Payne. His distinguished service and leadership in Virginia in both the public and private sectors are known far and wide. I look forward to working with Congressman Payne to reach voters in the Fifth Congressional District and throughout Virginia in the June 13th primary and the general election in November.”

Payne joins Northern Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly (VA-11), former Virginia lieutenant governor candidates Viola Baskerville and State Sen. Chap Petersen, and more than 100 elected officials, party leaders, and grassroots activists from across the Commonwealth in supporting Fairfax for the Democratic Party nomination.