 jump to example.com

L.F. Payne endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor

Published Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017, 1:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

justin fairfaxFormer Virginia congressman L.F. Payne has endorsed Justin Fairfax for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.

Payne represented Virginia’s Fifth District for nine years prior to running for lieutenant governor in 1997.

“Running for lieutenant governor in a state as diverse and vast as Virginia requires energy, intellect, and an innate ability to connect with people by meeting them where they are.” said Payne.

“As a former candidate for lieutenant governor and congressman from a district that now stretches from Northern Virginia to the North Carolina border, I know what it means to represent people from across Virginia. I proudly endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor of Virginia because I believe he has what it takes to represent all Virginians. He is the kind of highly intelligent, dynamic, and forward-thinking leader Virginia needs to continue building on our progress and to chart an even brighter future.

Fairfax made the following statement on the endorsement:

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of Congressman Payne. His distinguished service and leadership in Virginia in both the public and private sectors are known far and wide. I look forward to working with Congressman Payne to reach voters in the Fifth Congressional District and throughout Virginia in the June 13th primary and the general election in November.”

Payne joins Northern Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly (VA-11), former Virginia lieutenant governor candidates Viola Baskerville and State Sen. Chap Petersen, and more than 100 elected officials, party leaders, and grassroots activists from across the Commonwealth in supporting Fairfax for the Democratic Party nomination.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia: For lovers, background checks and medical marijuana
Kaine joins bill to give Purple Heart recipients full Post-9/11 benefits
Green Hollywood: Movie stars leading environmental effort
Virginia Tech scientists discover early dinosaur cousin had a surprising croc-like look
2018 Virginia Tech-Florida State game set for Labor Day Monday Night
The day the music died? Waynesboro fails, again, on Wayne Theatre agreement
Cadence wins 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for contract manufacturing
Grupo Phoenix to create 145 new jobs in Pulaski County
No Wrong Door celebrates 100th partner
Tax season coming to an end
Grassroots Bluefest to benefit Perriello, Lynn
Albemarle County Route 29 repairs Thursday morning
Mendoza’s big hit sends Hillcats to 4-1 win
Curve blank Squirrels in homestand finale
EMU Royals score first, power past Hood, 14-6
Color-blind sentencing alone can’t cure racial bias in U.S. criminal justice system
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 