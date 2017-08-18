Kyle Busch headlines Food City 300 qualifying
Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 7:57 pm
Kyle Busch headlines Food City 300 qualifying
For the second time in as many days, Kyle Busch is the Pinty’s pole winner for another race, this time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300.
The Las Vegas native wheeled his No. 18 NOS Energy Toyota Camry round the high banks of Bristol with an average speed of 127.157 mph to take the top spot, with MENC cup regular Joey Logano starting in the second spot with an average speed of 125.806 mph for the Friday night race at BMS.
The rest of the top five include Brennan Poole in third, Justin Allgaier qualifying fourth and Cole Custer rounding out the top five. The second five include Tyler Reddick in sixth, Daniel Suarez in seventh, current Xfinity points leader and Virginia native Elliott Sadler in eighth, Brandon Jones in ninth and and Brendan Gaughan rounding out the top 10.
Other notables include Austin Dillon and brother Ty in eleventh and twelfth, Daniel Hemric in sixteenth, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. qualifying 17th in his final Bristol Xfinity start as Junior could only manage a best lap of 123.586 mph to take a spot in the top 20 in qualifying.
Aric Almirola qualified 18th followed by William Byron in 19th. Jeb Burton placed his Toyota Camry in 24th and Chad Finchum would qualify 31st.
Story by Rod Mullins/Augusta Free Press
