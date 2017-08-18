 jump to example.com

Kyle Busch headlines Food City 300 qualifying

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 7:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

For the second time in as many days, Kyle Busch is the Pinty’s pole winner for another race, this time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300.

kyle buschThe Las Vegas native wheeled his No. 18 NOS Energy Toyota Camry round the high banks of Bristol with an average speed of 127.157 mph to take the top spot, with MENC cup regular Joey Logano starting in the second spot with an average speed of 125.806 mph for the Friday night race at BMS.

The rest of the top five include Brennan Poole in third, Justin Allgaier qualifying fourth and   Cole Custer rounding out the top five. The second five include Tyler Reddick in sixth, Daniel Suarez in seventh, current Xfinity points leader and Virginia native Elliott Sadler in eighth, Brandon Jones in ninth and  and Brendan Gaughan rounding out the top 10.

Other notables include Austin Dillon and brother Ty in eleventh and twelfth, Daniel Hemric in sixteenth, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. qualifying 17th in his final Bristol Xfinity start as Junior could only manage a best lap of 123.586 mph to take a spot in the top 20 in qualifying.

Aric Almirola qualified 18th followed by William Byron in 19th.  Jeb Burton placed his Toyota Camry in 24th and Chad Finchum would qualify 31st.

Story by Rod Mullins/Augusta Free Press

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Bass Pro Shops night race qualifying at Bristol
Fishburne Caissons release fall football schedule
McAuliffe signs executive order halting demonstrations at Lee statue in Charlottesville
Bayne looking for a win at ‘home’ on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway
Charlottesville to partner with DOJ Community Relations Service
UVA basketball’s Jocelyn Willoughby appointed to NCAA Oversight Committee
Keselowski​ ​makes​ ​painful​ ​decision,​ ​no​ ​Truck​ ​series​ ​team​ ​in​ ​2018
EMU runners picked high in preseason ODAC polls
UVA swimming, diving adds three to coaching staff
Signer to state: Allow removal of Lee statue, ban open carry at public events
“Deej” tells story of nonspeaking autistic, redefines notion of inclusion
Yarn: Country music born in Greenwich Villege
Alert: Charlottesville issues donation scam warning
Staunton Public Library announces changes to solar eclipse activities
10 everyday exercises to stay fit for life
Herring asks Congress to protect authority to prosecute sex trafficking
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 