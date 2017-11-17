Kroger stores to collect food, funds during annual Holiday Food Drive

The 11th annual Holiday Food Drive sponsored by Kroger and various media partners will begin on Saturday, Nov. 18 and last through Friday, Dec. 15.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collection barrels will be located in Kroger stores at:

This drive has provided more than 224,000 meals for neighbors in need during the holiday season since 2007.

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with Kroger and their commitment to solving hunger throughout our 25-county service area,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Each month, 105,100 people come to the doors of our partner pantries, and they are still choosing between buying food and paying for basic necessities. With community support of this food drive, we’ll help struggling neighbors get the food they need throughout the holiday season.”

“Kroger’ sponsorship of this food drive is another example of our commitment to feeding the hungry,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger’s Zero Hunger| Zero Waste commitment means no family in any community we serve should ever go hungry,” she added. “Our goal is to end hunger in the communities Kroger calls home by 2025.”

At various times during the drive, volunteers will be on hand outside Kroger stores to share the Food Bank’s list of most-needed items, which include healthy non-perishables, and personal care and baby products. Glass containers are discouraged. Volunteers will also collect monetary donations. One dollar can provide four meals for a neighbor in need.