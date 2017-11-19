Keys to Virginia overcoming sluggish start: Patience, and De’Andre Hunter

You wouldn’t fault the Virginia basketball team for coming out flat Sunday at home against Monmouth.

Forty-three hours before the Sunday 1 p.m. tip, the ‘Hoos had finished off a gritty, emotional nine-point road win at VCU.

No disrespect at all to Monmouth, but the Hawks are a young team whose best player, Micah Seaborn, isn’t anywhere near 100 percent, and coach King Rice’s group is still trying to establish its identity at this early stage of the 2017-2018 season.

For roughly eight minutes Sunday afternoon, Monmouth was doing what it wanted to do, jumping out to a 15-8 lead, hitting 5-of-its-first-8 from the floor, and forcing five UVA turnovers.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wasn’t into the talk about his guys being flat, for his part.

“You aren’t going to a win a game or lose a game in the first five minutes. You need to play against Monmouth, the way they defend they kind of run a pack-oriented defense. There is going to have to be a level of patience,” Bennett said after the game.

His confidence in his team showed. A Louie Pillari three from the right corner pushed the Hawks’ lead to seven with 12:03 to go in the first half, and practically everyone in the John Paul Jones Arena looked to Bennett to see if he would signal for a timeout.

He didn’t, letting his team play through the troubles.

Bennett had a secret weapon at his disposal. De’Andre Hunter, the 6’7” redshirt freshman guard, had just two points in 13 minutes off the bench in the win at VCU, but on Sunday, Hunter was the difference-maker.

Hunter scored Virginia’s next eight points to put the ‘Hoos back ahead, fueling a 31-6 scoring stretch to close out the first half, which ended with UVA up 18.

Hunter would finish with a game-high, and obviously also a career-high, 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, and a game-high eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

What impresses about Hunter’s game is the multiplicity of ways that he can score. He hit a three, scored on a catch-and-shoot jumper on a curl in the lane, a postup, off the dribble getting into the lane and to the rim, creating off the dribble to get to the foul line.

He looked NBA-ready Sunday, two days after being a non-factor at VCU. That’s part of the growing pains of having a young roster.

“I told you guys from the get go, you are going to see flashes from De’Andre and Jay (Huff), they are going to show you their upside and exciting things,” Bennett said. “There are going to be times where there will be some ups and downs, but you certainly saw a nice flash. It is about how can we be consistent and keep up the pace of the game.”

Hunter set the pace Sunday on a day when the team’s veteran leaders stayed in the background. Devon Hall, averaging 13.3 points per game coming in, had six points and took just three shots from the field. Isaiah Wilkins had five points and put up just two shots from the field.

Sophomore Kyle Guy, coming off a career-high 29 on 20 shots in the win at VCU on Friday, had a quiet 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

And in the end, after the sluggish start, Virginia played like Virginia, committing just three turnovers over the final 32 minutes, shooting 52 percent from the field for the game, and holding Monmouth to .841 points per possession, improving on UVA’s best-in-the-nation defensive efficiency numbers.

Note that I’m the one calling it a sluggish start. Again, Bennett wasn’t buying that.

“I don’t think there was a lack of energy,” Bennett said. “Maybe offensively we weren’t cutting as hard, but to say for sure our guys were flat, it was a good win against VCU, and every time we play, it is about being ready. I will have to watch the tape, but if that is what you saw, then perhaps that is the case.”

Column by Chris Graham