Keselowski​ ​makes​ ​painful​ ​decision,​ ​no​ ​Truck​ ​series​ ​team​ ​in​ ​2018

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 3:01 pm

​It’s​ ​goodbye​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Camping​ ​World​ ​Truck​ ​Series​ ​for​ ​Brad​ ​Keselowski​ ​in​ ​2018 and​ ​it’s​ ​bittersweet​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Cup​ ​veteran.

Brad Keselowski“There​ ​were​ ​months​ ​of​ ​planning​ ​and​ ​thinking​ ​and​ ​making​ ​sure​ ​that​ ​everything​ ​was​ ​right,”​ ​said Keselowski.​ ​“Making​ ​sure​ ​the​ ​I’s​ ​were​ ​dotted​ ​and​ ​the​ ​T’s​ ​crossed,​ ​there​ ​was​ ​definitely​ ​a​ ​few months.​ ​It​ ​wasn’t​ ​an​ ​overnight​ ​thing.”

The​ ​announcement​ ​was​ ​made​ ​late​ ​Thursday​ ​at​ ​Bristol​ ​and​ ​the​ ​Penske​ ​Ford​ ​driver​ ​elaborated more​ ​on​ ​the​ ​painful​ ​decision​ ​that​ ​he​ ​came​ ​to​ ​in​ ​shutting​ ​down​ ​the​ ​operation​ ​for​ ​2018.​ ​But​ ​if given​ ​an​ ​option,​ ​if​ ​the​ ​team​ ​had​ ​made​ ​money,​ ​Keselowski​ ​isn’t​ ​sure​ ​he​ ​would​ ​have​ ​closed​ ​the operation.

“I​ ​don’t​ ​know,​ ​Probably​ ​not,”​ ​replied​ ​Keselowski.​ ​“There​ ​were​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​decisions​ ​that​ ​went​ ​into​ ​it. There​ ​really​ ​wasn’t​ ​one​ ​reason.”

Keselowski​ ​says​ ​that​ ​despite​ ​his​ ​team’s​ ​departure​ ​the​ ​NASCAR​ ​Camping​ ​World​ ​Truck​ ​Series will​ ​be​ ​around.

“It’s​ ​going​ ​to​ ​be​ ​around​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​longer​ ​than​ ​me,​ ​so​ ​I’m​ ​not​ ​so​ ​self​ ​centered​ ​to​ ​think​ ​the​ ​series​ ​is based​ ​solely​ ​on​ ​my​ ​team​ ​and​ ​participation,”​ ​commented​ ​Keselowski.​ ​“I​ ​don’t​ ​know​ ​where​ ​the future​ ​is​ ​going​ ​to​ ​take​ ​me​ ​in​ ​my​ ​life.”

Keselowski​ ​broke​ ​the​ ​news​ ​to​ ​his​ ​drivers​ ​and​ ​team​ ​and​ ​said​ ​the​ ​decision​ ​was​ ​very​ ​difficult.​ ​“I feel​ ​like​ ​we’ll​ ​be​ ​able​ ​to​ ​find​ ​a​ ​home​ ​for​ ​about​ ​75​ ​percent​ ​of​ ​the​ ​group​ ​but​ ​I​ ​really​ ​feel​ ​bad​ ​for​ ​the other​ ​25​ ​percent​ ​that​ ​I​ ​am​ ​not​ ​going​ ​to​ ​be​ ​able​ ​to​ ​find​ ​a​ ​spot​ ​for,​ ​but​ ​I’m​ ​wishing​ ​them​ ​the​ ​best and​ ​thankful​ ​for​ ​their​ ​help​ ​over​ ​the​ ​years.”

The​ ​news​ ​did​ ​not​ ​go​ ​unnoticed​ ​with​ ​other​ ​drivers​ ​in​ ​the​ ​sport.​ ​​ ​Cup​ ​driver​ ​David​ ​Ragan​ ​tweeted yesterday​ ​after​ ​the​ ​announcement​: ​“How​ ​many​ ​more​ ​teams​ ​will​ ​go​ ​before​ ​the​ ​industry​ ​gets together​ ​and​ ​develops​ ​rules​ ​that​ ​help​ ​the​ ​team​ ​owners​ ​save​ ​real​ ​$$?​ ​#tooexpensive”

Former​ ​Cup​ ​driver​ ​and​ ​Virginia​ ​native​ ​Ward​ ​Burton​ ​discussed​ ​the​ ​challenges​ ​in​ ​a​ ​question posed​ ​to​ ​him​ ​earlier​ ​on​ ​Friday.​ ​​ ​Burton’s​ ​son,​ ​Jeb,​ ​is​ ​racing​ ​at​ ​Bristol​ ​in​ ​his​ ​last​ ​race​ ​for​ ​the season​ ​and​ ​Ward​ ​Burton​ ​said​ ​that​ ​sponsorship​ ​and​ ​staying​ ​alive​ ​in​ ​the​ ​sport​ ​as​ ​opposed​ ​to when​ ​he​ ​was​ ​driving​ ​have​ ​changed​ ​incredibly​ ​over​ ​the​ ​years​ ​and​ ​it​ ​has​ ​become​ ​more​ ​expensive even​ ​in​ ​the​ ​smaller​ ​divisions.

Keselowski​ ​says​ ​the​ ​hardest​ ​part​ ​is​ ​not​ ​the​ ​racing,​ ​rather​ ​it’s​ ​the​ ​relationships.

“There’s​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​relationships.​ ​​ ​Being​ ​a​ ​business​ ​owner,​ ​it’s​ ​more​ ​about​ ​the​ ​people​ ​than anything​ ​else.​ ​You​ ​care​ ​about​ ​them​ ​and​ ​they​ ​give​ ​you​ ​their​ ​all,​ ​and​ ​you​ ​want​ ​to​ ​give​ ​them​ ​your
all,”​ ​said​ ​Keselowski.​ ​​ ​“In​ ​some​ ​ways,​ ​you​ ​feel​ ​like​ ​you’re​ ​letting​ ​them​ ​down​ ​when​ ​you’re​ ​not able​ ​to​ ​keep​ ​it​ ​going,​ ​so​ ​that’s​ ​never​ ​fun.”

He​ ​added,​ ​“We’ve​ ​learned​ ​a​ ​bunch​ ​and​ ​I’m​ ​proud​ ​of​ ​what​ ​we’ve​ ​been​ ​able​ ​to​ ​accomplish.​ ​​ ​I don’t​ ​feel​ ​like​ ​we’re​ ​done​ ​yet.​ ​​ ​We’re​ ​just​ ​going​ ​a​ ​different​ ​path.”

Keselowski​ ​will​ ​continue​ ​driving​ ​duties​ ​in​ ​the​ ​NASCAR​ ​Monster​ ​Energy​ ​Cup​ ​Series​ ​for​ ​Roger Penske​ ​in​ ​2018.

Story by Rod Mullins/Augusta Free Press

