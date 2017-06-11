 jump to example.com

Ken Plum: Starting anew

Published Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017, 9:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia General Assembly will celebrate its 400th anniversary in a couple of years making it the longest-running representative legislative body in this hemisphere. Although not much has changed in the basic procedures of lawmaking with committees and structured floor debate, over the centuries there have been adaptations to the times as the legislature has sought to best serve those it represents. Most recently the biggest changes have been to the housing of the legislative functions.

ken plumFor those interested in details, here is a summary of the major changes–past and present. The General Assembly in 2004 abandoned Mr. Jefferson’s Capitol for the first time since the Civil War to give the place a major renovation that would keep it standing and expand its size underground so as to not take away from its iconic exterior. For that renovation, the legislature moved to the former state library whose upstairs had been renovated to be the Governor’s Office but whose reading rooms downstairs had been left intact and became very efficiently the House of Delegates and Senate chambers for several sessions.

Meanwhile the offices of legislators in the General Assembly Building (GAB) have been crumbling asbestos explaining the white dust that periodically appeared on the furniture. Legislating should not be considered hazardous duty, at least in a physical sense, nor should failing plumbing and heating and cooling systems cause delays in the work of the legislature. For decades, the Life Insurance Company of Virginia had occupied the building before it moved to an office park in the suburbs and sold its aging building to the Commonwealth. The building is currently being demolished, and a new office building will be constructed in its place with a parking garage across the street. That will be good news for those who want to participate in the legislative process but have been prevented from doing so because they simply could not find a place to park.

The last act of legislators this past session was to pack ourselves up for a move down Richmond’s Capitol Hill to the Pocahontas Building, formerly in private hands as the State Planters Bank of Commerce and Trust Building, where we will have temporary but nice and asbestos-free offices for several years while the new building will be constructed. The Pocahontas Building was available to us as the Attorney General and his staff who had offices there have recently relocated to the Barbara Johns Building, formerly the Hotel Richmond and later state offices, just across the street from where the new General Assembly Building will be.

Regardless of whether you chose to follow all that, the good news is that when you come to Richmond you will be much more likely to find a convenient place to park, and you will be in a safer setting.

With our physical surroundings taken care of, now we need to go to work on bringing the legislative process up to date by making it more transparent and responsive. Maybe a significant anniversary and a change in working environment should be viewed as a time to start anew.

Ken Plum is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Transportation institute researcher receives national award for safety engineering excellence
Dinner Diva: Diet-friendly snack ideas and restaurant tips
Lime Kiln Theater presents Steep Canyon Rangers
Turks top Braves, 11-7
P-Nats bats break out again in 8-1 win
Generals shut out by TomSox, 3-0
Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16
James River Rundown tests paddlers’ endurance
Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
Twice as nice: Surging Squirrels sweep doubleheader
Salters homers late for 5-4 Hillcats victory
Bay celebration to showcase farm conservation efforts
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
Pollinator Week is a good time to brush up on pollinators, honeybee health
Wheat tour reveals improved quality and yield potential
Meals on the farm gaining in popularity
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 