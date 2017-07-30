 jump to example.com

Ken Plum: Keeping our heads above water

Published Sunday, Jul. 30, 2017, 7:21 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Any report by the Union of Concerned Scientists is met with skepticism in some quarters because these were the same people whose findings found that climate is changing and that human behavior is one of the causes. The so-called “climate change deniers” continue to insist, regardless of the scientific evidence to the contrary, that humans are not to blame if there is any change in the climate. We can deny the latest report of the UCS, “When Rising Seas Hit Home,” at our own peril especially in Virginia. (When Rising Seas Hit Home)

ken plumThe scientists found that “important consequences of climate change are more subtle and slower moving than disasters. One such consequence is sea level rise. Unlike the catastrophic flooding that can accompany hurricanes, sea level rise impacts can take time to manifest. The final result, late this century and beyond, may be neighborhoods underwater.”

In a state like Virginia with a major region named “Tidewater” the impact can be especially great. UCS has identified three Virginia communities that will face chronic inundation by 2035 and 21 more by 2100. In the highest level scenario considered by the scientists, 38 communities would be exposed to chronic inundation by the end of the century. Visit the website to see a list of communities that will be hardest hit. Of little surprise is the finding that in the highest scenario by 2080, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Hampton and the Naval Air Station would have up to a quarter of their land chronically flooded.

These findings should come as no surprise to Virginians. In 2015 the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) completed a study on this issue at the request of the General Assembly. Its report, “Recurrent Flooding Study for Tidewater Virginia,” found that “recurrent flooding already impacts all localities in Virginia’s coastal zone and is predicted to worsen over reasonable planning horizons of 20 to 50 years due to sea level rise, land subsidence, and other factors.” The scientists wisely did not use the term “climate change” that continues to be politically charged among some of Virginia’s political leaders.

Earlier this month the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded a grant to VIMS that along with its match will total $1.25 million to support “nature-based infrastructure” to help coastal Virginia counter and recover from flood events. Nature-based infrastructure includes tidal wetlands and living shorelines that can help to blunt and even absorb the effects of rising seas and recurrent flooding.

These efforts are important, but the UCS found even bolder policy changes and enhanced coordination among all levels of government must happen to protect our coastal areas. UCS concluded its report, “And even as the Trump administration seeks to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, we must work at state and local levels and with other nations to cut global warming emissions aggressively in order to help slow the pace of sea level rise.” Maybe then we can keep our heads above water!

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Paramount Theater presents Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra
Liberty football opens preseason training camp on Tuesday
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 31-Aug. 4
Tree trimming will close one lane on Route 250 in Albemarle County next week
Shao-Ching Chiang throws no-hitter in 3-0 Hillcats win
Potomac rally falls short
VBL Playoffs: Generals take Game 1 at Harrisonburg
Taylor made: Squirrels deal Erie a pair of shutouts
Kaine bill would protect transit funds for communities impacted by natural disasters
American Shakespeare Center hires literary manager
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 31-Aug. 4
Video: UVA QB Kurt Benkert talks football
UVA alum Leah Smith third in 800m freestyle
How are environmentalists using Instagram to further their causes?
New precision medicine approach could save patients grappling with life-threatening intestinal infections
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: July 31-Aug. 4
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 