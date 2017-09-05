Ken Farmer from ‘Antiques Roadshow’ headlines event at Wayne Theatre

Ken Farmer of the PBS series Antiques Roadshow will be at the Wayne Theatre on Friday to speaking about his expertise in the field of appraisals and antiques.

There will be a reception prior to the appraisals at 6pm with food/drink and a chance to visit with Farmer. The reception along with the appraisal event has an admission price of $75.

The appraisal part of the evening begins at 7:30pm. The charge for only the appraisal event without the reception is $25.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets and more information: click here.

Farmer will also be appraising several pieces he has chosen from submissions by area residents.