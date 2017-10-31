Keeping your home clean and spotless just got easier: A look at the main benefits of steam cleaning

The traditional forms of cleaning are labor-intensive and provide mixed results. They may have been practiced for generations – and they do have their merit – but they’re old-fashioned and are not a very smart way of getting things done. Mops, buckets, detergents … they work, but not to their full capacity; and it involves a lot of working time. Luckily, we have science to simplify things.

Cleaning the traditional way may be a great way to do things if you’re focused on appearances, but if you want your home to experience a deeper cleaning in an easier way, steam is something to look into. Keeping your home clean and spotless just got easier: a look at the main benefits of steam cleaning.

Safe

The traditional ways of cleaning often rely on chemicals and even harsh products to ensure that the dirt and grime is (at least partially) removed. With a steam cleaner, there is no need for detergent and chemicals, which means there is less risk to your health. Furthermore, the steam kills 99.9% of all bacteria and other pests that might be lurking around, which makes it the perfect sanitizer.

Better for children and pets

Because cleaning with steam is non-toxic, it’s a lot healthier for everyone – but this goes double for your children and pets. A child or pet exposed to those chemicals (or even some residue of them) can quickly develop rashes, skin ailments, eye infections, and other conditions. This is never the case with steam cleaning, as affirmed by a reputable and experienced NYC Steam Cleaning Company.

Helps with allergies

Because the steam kills 99.9% of all microscopic living things, it provides a much deeper cleaning than traditional methods, and this is excellent news for those suffering from allergies.

Mold removal

Mold is a harmful form of life – it can even produce deadly mycotoxins that seriously damage health. Once it starts growing (for example, in the kitchen or the bathroom), it’s often hard to get rid of. Steam cleaners don’t hesitate – they remove mold by killing it.

A cheaper option

Yes, it’s cheaper, too; a steam cleaner can help you save a lot of money in the long term, because you only need water and electricity – no more detergents, chemicals, and other expenses.

And don’t forget the tremendous advantage the person who takes care of the cleaning has: there is much less time required to do a better job with less effort, whether you do it yourself or have a professional steam cleaning service do it for you. It’s called efficiency, and anyone who wants to run a happy and maintained household understands what efficiency means. It’s not just about how it looks, after all.