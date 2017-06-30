Keep Virginia Beautiful awards $500 to Augusta County Recycling Committee

Keep Virginia Beautiful has awarded Augusta County Recycling Committee in partnership with Augusta County Parks and Recreation a $500 grant for their Cigarette Litter Prevention Project titled, “Park Your Butts Here.”

They will focus on cigarette litter education and awareness by offering an alternative to throwing cigarette butts on the ground. They will use the grant funds to purchase and install at least one cigarette receptacle in the area near the shelters/pavilions of each of their five parks. They will also design, print and laminate educational signs to post near the receptacles.

Keep Virginia Beautiful is announcing the winners for its annual “30 Grants in Thirty Days.”

Government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants for $500 to $2,000 describing how they plan to address Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Beautification in their communities.

Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided over $145,000 to 195 projects throughout the Commonwealth. This year, KVB partnered with Altria, Keep America Beautiful, and Deep Run Dance Marathon to make the program possible.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve our natural and scenic environment through five impact areas: Litter Prevention, Waste Reduction, Recycling, Beautification, and Environmental Education.

For more information on KVB, go to www.KeepVirginiaBeautiful.org.