Karn Custom Woodwork to invest $2.5 million to expand HQ, manufacturing operation in Richmond

Published Monday, May. 1, 2017, 9:40 am

Karn Custom Woodwork, an architectural millwork manufacturing and installation company, will invest $2.55 million to expand its headquarters and manufacturing operation in the City of Richmond. Virginia successfully competed against Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the project, which will create 30 new jobs.

“The success of businesses of all sizes is critical to a strong economy, which is why corporate partners like Karn Custom Woodwork are so important to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Founded and headquartered in our capital city, the company’s steady growth benefits both the manufacturing and wood products industries. Focusing on sectors that diversify and build the new Virginia economy is paramount, and we thank Karn Custom Woodwork for its investment and commitment to the City of Richmond and the Commonwealth.”

“We applaud Karn Custom Woodwork on their expansion and continued success in the City of Richmond,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “More than 31,000 Virginians were employed in the wood products sector in 2016 and the overall forestry industry generates about $18 billion annually.  Because of these strong workforce and economic foundations, the Commonwealth offers excellent forestry manufacturing education and training programs, which will continue to provide companies like KCW with a robust pipeline of talent.”

Karn Custom Woodwork was founded in the City of Richmond in 2003. The company is certified as a small, women-owned, and minority-owned (SWaM) business, and is also fully accredited in the Architectural Woodwork Institute (AWI) Quality Certification Program, both for fabrication and installation.

“The healthy construction market, plentiful vendor base, and the availability of skilled personnel make Richmond, Virginia the ideal location for an architectural millwork firm,” said Karn Custom Woodwork Owner Kenneth Kueny. “We are proud to serve this market, and look forward to many years of continued growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) will support Karn Custom Woodwork’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“It is especially gratifying to watch small, women- and minority-owned businesses grow, but even more so when it happens here in Richmond,” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “The 30 new jobs created by Karn Custom Woodwork is most welcomed, and we congratulate them with sincere thanks for their investment in our city.”

“I am pleased at the expansion of SWaM certified businesses like Karn Custom Woodwork in the City of Richmond,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “I look forward to the economic activity, job opportunities and community development that will result from KCW’s expansion.”

“I’m so pleased that Karn Custom Woodwork is expanding its footprint right here in its home City of Richmond and continuing to bring jobs and opportunity to our community,” said Delegate Jeff Bourne. “Richmond is open for business and I know that our Commonwealth will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to grow and diversify our economy and bring jobs to metro Richmond.”

