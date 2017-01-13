 jump to example.com

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 10:22 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

tim kaineU.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, and will vote to confirm Gen. James Mattis to be Secretary of Defense.

 

On Tillerson

“I will oppose the nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. He has a notable record of business success and a laudable commitment to civic affairs. But he did not demonstrate the awareness, judgment or independence I expect from our nation’s chief diplomat.

“I asked Mr. Tillerson to respond to a series of investigative articles suggesting that ExxonMobil had long understood the connection between CO2 emissions and climate change but chose to wage a public campaign to misinform the public about this scientific consensus. This issue is directly relevant to Mr. Tillerson’s potential work as Secretary because of the American commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement.  It is also directly relevant to Virginia, a state seeing troubling climate effects such as sea level rise in Hampton Roads.

“Mr. Tillerson would not answer my repeated questions about what he knew about this during his 40+ years as an executive and CEO of the company. And when I asked whether he lacked the knowledge to answer my questions or was refusing to, he responded ‘a little of both.’

“His refusal caused me to question whether he could set aside the interests of ExxonMobil to execute the duties and responsibilities of the office to which he was nominated. This concern was heightened by his discussion of the U.S.-Russian relationship, his refusal to strongly condemn atrocities committed by Vladimir Putin and Roderick Duterte, and his repeated efforts to downplay ExxonMobil’s efforts to lobby against sanctions legislation.

“The U.S. needs a Secretary of State who can put the interests of the nation above any other loyalty.  Mr. Tillerson did not give me confidence in his ability to fully do that.”

 

On Mattis

 

“I will support the nomination of General James Mattis to be Secretary of Defense. In his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday, he demonstrated a clear-eyed view of our current national security environment and a deep appreciation for the challenges facing U.S. servicemembers and their families. I believe he is well-prepared to lead the Department of Defense and provide the incoming administration with wise and strategic counsel on matters of national security.

“I recognize the normal rule that a Secretary of Defense should be a person who has not served in the military for at least seven years and believe that we should not make an exception to that rule except in unusual circumstances.   But the security challenges facing this country, my deep concerns about some members of the incoming Administration’s national security team and General Mattis’s solid commitment to building strong civilian/military understanding, as evidenced by his recent book on the subject, warrants making an exception in this case.

 

Discussion
 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 