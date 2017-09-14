 jump to example.com

Kaine warns against insurers leaving rural Virginia communities

Published Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017, 5:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate, Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, participated in a hearing with health care stakeholders where he called on insurers to stop depriving people in rural Virginia of opportunities by limiting coverage options or pulling out of the individual markets.

tim kaineKaine called for Congress to pass measures like reinsurance to increase stability in the individual marketplace, and cautioned insurers that he and his colleagues will not tolerate bare counties in Virginia and other states that will harm American families.

“Anthem coming out of Virginia combined with others could lead about 60 to 65 counties in Virginia to be without an insurer riding on the exchange…this is overwhelmingly rural. It’s depriving people in rural Virginia of opportunities,” said Kaine. “I just want to communicate to all insurance companies: there is no way, none, that Congress is going to tolerate a situation where persistently there are counties in this country where people cannot buy insurance on the individual market. We just won’t tolerate it. And the pressure will build and then we will create a solution for it. And the solution will be, if there’s no individual [plans], if there’s no private companies to provide insurance, the solution will be something like Medicare that people can buy in to.”

In light of the uncertainty the Trump Administration has injected into the individual marketplace, Kaine also reiterated his call for reinsurance, which would lower premiums and help stabilize the marketplace. This increased certainty would likely lead more insurers to remain in the individual marketplace.

A transcript of Kaine’s questioning of an Anthem executive at today’s hearing is available here:

Kaine: “You know one of the things these four hearings have shown is that reinsurance is a really popular idea. I have a bill with Senator Carper who’s here to do a federal reinsurance program. There’s a cost to it but it’s not a bailout of insurance companies. What reinsurance does is it brings down premiums for most people, by bringing down premiums it allows some people to buy insurance who weren’t going to do it otherwise. By bringing down premiums it reduces the federal payment of subsidies based on those premiums. It provides a backstop that enables high risk or high claim individuals to get insurance, and it provides certainty to enable insurers to stay in the market. There are five definite benefits to reinsurance and that’s why every witness in the four hearings has asked for it. Mr. Ruiz-Moss, I want to talk to you about Anthem in Virginia, just using it as an example. Anthem was the largest provider of care through our individual marketplace, 330,000 Virginians, and Anthem recently announced it would no longer provide coverage on the individual market. I am right, am I not, that Anthem still does a lot of business in Virginia with group plans and finds Virginia and Virginians in that market very good customers, correct?”

Ruiz-Moss: “Yes, that’s absolutely correct.”

Kaine: “So in the group market Anthem finds Virginia to be profitable and stable but the individual market, you found not to be profitable and definitely not stable, correct?”

Ruiz-Moss: “Correct.”

Kaine: “And I don’t think it’s unfair for Anthem to deliver a message to Congress or for insurers generally that we would like some stability. So in the individual market, if you don’t know whether the mandate is going to be enforced, if you don’t know whether CSR payments are going to be made, if you don’t know whether marketing is going to be done or whether open enrollment is going to be vigorous or narrow, that creates an awful lot of instability for a company like Anthem, and I don’t think it’s unfair for you or other insurers to say to us “give us some stability.” And if we don’t give you stable answers, then you take actions, and I get that, and I hope we can provide stability.

“But I want to turn it around and give you a message about an action we’re likely to take. Anthem coming out of Virginia combined with others could lead about 60 to 65 counties in Virginia to be without an insurer riding on the exchange. We have 134 cities and counties, so that would be half of our counties, not half of our population because this is overwhelmingly rural. It’s depriving people in rural Virginia of opportunities. I think people ought to be able to buy in to Medicare. This is the Tim Kaine view. If I had a magic wand, people under Medicare eligible age I think they should just be able to pay a premium that’s actuarially signed and buy in. And I don’t have the votes for that right now, but I will get the votes for it if there are bare counties in Virginia or elsewhere.

“So just as you’ve communicated to us a desire for stability, which is fair, I just want to communicate to all insurance companies: there is no way, none, that Congress is going to tolerate a situation where persistently there are counties in this country where people cannot buy insurance on the individual market. We just won’t tolerate it. And the pressure will build and then we will create a solution for it. And the solution will be, if there’s no individual, if there’s no private companies to provide insurance, the solution will be something like Medicare that people can buy in to. And when that day comes we won’t just allow them to buy in if insurance companies don’t cover their county. We won’t just allow somebody to buy into Medicare if insurance companies have said they’re too old or too poor, they’re too sick. We will provide a vigorous public option to allow anybody to buy into Medicare. Because we will want to have a broad risk pool, with some young and healthy people just like you would want to have one. So in some ways the bare county phenomenon, I view it, bluntly, the insurance companies have to worry about holding a knife up to their own throat.

“The bare insurance — county phenomenon is going to create incredible pressure for us to provide a solution so the people can have health insurance. And at the end of the day that solution I think is going to be one that is going to work. Directly contrary, you know you’re worried about you know profitability and stability, as you should be, you’re a company, you need to worry about that. But, if you’re thinking about that in the short term and you’re missing the long term, we can’t have bare counties. I’m not going to tolerate one. I’m going to find a solution for the one, and if we can’t find a solution through private insurance, we’re going to find the solution. So just as you’re communicating to us that we owe you stability, and we do, I want to communicate to private insurance companies that we’re not going to tolerate bare counties and we will provide an option, and it will be an option that will be very, very challenging to the insurance industry as we know it. So with that, Mr. Chair, that’s all I have. Thanks.”

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Poll: Some Americans express troubling racial attitudes even as majority oppose white supremacists

A new poll conducted in conjunction with the UVA Center for Politics finds troubling levels of support for certain racially-charged ideas and attitudes frequently expressed by extremist groups.

Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
College football TV schedule: Week 3
ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
Virginia announces 2017 fall baseball schedule
ACC releases Virginia’s 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule
19 arrested in Richmond protesting pipelines, McAuliffe
Liberalsplainin’ is not going to bridge the racial, political divide
August 2017 revenue collections up 1.1% from 2016
Poll: Some Americans express troubling racial attitudes even as majority oppose white supremacists
McAuliffe on increase in number of fully accredited schools
Bridge deck work on Route 20 in Albemarle County begins today
W&L’s Reeves Center re-opens, celebrates 50th anniversary
Saudi graduate student asks non-Muslim women – and portrait viewers – to move past the veil
UVA to host The Driverless Future event on Sept. 30
Virginia Tech biochemists dip into the health benefits of olives and olive oil
Herring sues Allied Title Lending LLC
Rural Caucus of the Democratic Party of Virginia, Democratic Promise form strategic partnership
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 