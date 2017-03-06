Kaine, Warner on new Trump travel ban order
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner comment on President Trump’s revised travel ban executive order.
Statement from Sen. Kaine:
“The Trump Administration’s immigration orders – after weeks of unnecessary confusion – remain a mess. Entrance into the United States should be based on a judgment about the risk an individual poses to our country. Discriminating against people from certain countries with no evidence that they pose any greater risk than those from other countries not affected is more about politics than about safety. And perpetrating the stereotype that refugees fleeing humanitarian disasters are suspicious is cruel. Congressional Republicans and Democrats should join together and do what the Senate did four years ago – pass comprehensive immigration reform to address these questions in an evidenced-based way.”
Statement from Sen. Warner:
“While this executive order may avoid some of the administrative and procedural issues associated with the Administration’s initial EO, improving the implementation of a poor policy still results in poor policy. There is no evidence that immigrants from the countries listed in the EO pose a heightened threat to our security. There are serious people at the Department of Homeland Security and within the intelligence community who have been considering this issue for years. Perhaps a better approach would be to allow them to recommend what our policy should be.”
