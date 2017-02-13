 jump to example.com

Kaine, Warner on confirmation of Shulkin as VA Secretary

Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 8:31 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warner tim kaineU.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner comment on the confirmation of David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Statement from Sen. Kaine:
“I voted to confirm Dr. David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. It’s critical that the VA continues to implement the reforms initiated by Congress and Secretary McDonald so that thousands of veterans can receive the timely health care they deserve. From his previous role as President Obama’s chief executive of the Veterans Health Administration, Dr. Shulkin has the institutional knowledge and support of Veterans Service Organizations to continue making strides in improving timely access to care and making the VA more focused on specific veterans’ needs. In Virginia alone, we’ve already seen improvement in wait times at the Hampton VA Medical Center—which had one of the longest wait times in the country two years ago—but we must keep working to improve timely access to quality care to those veterans in need. Virginia is home to nearly 800,000 veterans and has one of the fastest-growing veterans populations in the country, so any change disproportionately affects our population. I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Shulkin on improving the VA, simplifying the complex disability and benefits claims process, and improving the compatibility of VA, Defense Department, and private sector records systems.”

Kaine recently sent a letter to President Trump urging him to exempt the VA and all veterans seeking federal jobs from the recent federal hiring freeze, noting that the freeze would exacerbate chronic VA labor shortages and reduce veteran employment. Kaine also reintroduced the bipartisan Providing Veterans Overdue Care Act to authorize pending leases for 24 VA medical facilities, including a 155,000 square foot outpatient facility in Hampton Roads.

Statement from Sen. Warner:
“I want to congratulate Dr. David Shulkin on his confirmation as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. While the V-A has made significant progress in recent years to improve access, there are still too many veterans in Virginia and across the country that are waiting too long and traveling too far to obtain medical care. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation that would expand access to care for veterans by authorizing long-awaited leases for 24 V-A medical facilities in 15 states, including a 155,000 square foot outpatient facility in Hampton Roads, Va. Authorizing these leases is a necessary and vital step in improving access to the care and services veterans have earned through their service to this country. I am encouraged that Dr. Shulkin acknowledges the urgency of authorizing these medical facilities, and I look forward to working with him on this and other efforts to improve services for our nation’s veterans.”

Last month, Sen. Warner introduced the bipartisan Providing Veterans Overdue Care Act to authorize 24 leases for medical facilities in 15 states, including Virginia.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 