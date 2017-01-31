Kaine votes to confirm Elaine Chao to Transportation post

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine released the following statement today on his vote to confirm Elaine Chao as Secretary of Transportation.

“I voted to confirm Elaine Chao as Secretary of Transportation. She is a mainstream pick with experience in transportation policy. I look forward to working with her to address transportation infrastructure needs in Virginia—particularly those related to the Metro system, Memorial Bridge, traffic congestion, and sea level rise.”