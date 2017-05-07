Kaine urges Trump administration not to abandon efforts to tackle climate change
Published Sunday, May. 7, 2017, 10:28 am
Front Page » Government/Politics » Kaine urges Trump administration not to abandon efforts to tackle climate change
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced a resolution Thursday with fellow committee members, stating that the United States should continue to exercise global leadership to address climate change and should not retreat from the Paris Climate Agreement.
“The world needs America’s leadership to combat the dangers posed by climate change,” said Kaine.“Virginians are already dealing with rising sea levels, increasing costs of flood insurance, and more extreme storms. In a historic show of unity, America joined virtually every other country in pledging reductions to carbon pollution that will make our planet cleaner tomorrow than today. I urge the Trump Administration not to turn over America’s international leadership role on climate change and clean energy to China by retreating from our place at the table.”
The resolution comes as reports indicate President Trump is nearing a decision on whether the United States will remain in the Paris Climate Agreement, the largest multilateral cooperative agreement ever reached to address the challenge of global climate change, signed by nearly every country in the world.
Joining Kaine on the resolution are U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, Bob Menendez, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Coons, Tom Udall, Chris Murphy, Jeff Merkley, Ed Markey, and Cory Booker.
The text of the resolution is available at this link.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion