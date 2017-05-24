Kaine on TrumpCare CBO score
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, released a statement on the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) updated cost estimate of the Republican healthcare plan.
“President Trump made three very clear promises that under a Republican bill no one would lose coverage, premiums wouldn’t rise, and Americans with pre-existing conditions wouldn’t lose protections. Today’s CBO score confirms again that the Republicans’ TrumpCare bill breaks those promises. Twenty-three million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026, 14 million fewer people would have Medicaid coverage, and markets would become unstable for one-sixth of the population by 2020. These aren’t just numbers; this bill would cause families in Virginia to lose health insurance. This comes one day after we saw President Trump break his promise not to cut Medicaid by proposing a budget that would slash this critical program, which provides health care for more than one million Virginians, including nearly 600,000 kids. We have to hold President Trump to his promises or Virginians will be stuck with the painful consequences. I hope my Republican colleagues in the Senate will drop their backroom efforts to pass a bill without input from patients and providers, and instead bring Democrats to the table so we can make bipartisan improvements to the nation’s health care system.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion