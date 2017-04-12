Kaine on Trump directive to federal agencies asking for more budget cuts
Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 5:48 pm
Kaine on Trump directive to federal agencies asking for more budget cuts
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the Trump Administration’s directive that lifts the federal hiring freeze on government agencies, but also directs agencies to submit plans for long-term cuts to their workforce.
“It was a mistake for President Trump to impose a federal hiring freeze without first assessing the needs of federal agencies. As a result, our government’s ability to carry out basic functions, like processing Social Security benefits in a timely manner, helping small businesses with their paperwork, and ensuring our veterans are getting prompt care at VA facilities was hampered. Virginians and people across the nation made their voices heard about their concerns with this ineffective decision, and I’m glad to see the freeze lifted,” Kaine said. “However, it is disappointing that the Trump Administration is proposing significant cuts to several federal agencies and directing agencies to submit plans to downsize. The vast majority of our federal workers across the nation – including the more than 170,000 federal workers in Virginia – are hardworking public servants. The Administration should work with our federal workforce – not against them – to achieve efficiency.”
Last month, Kaine, along with 16 other Senators, sent a letter to President Trump calling on him to reconsider his decision to halt all hiring in key government agencies.
