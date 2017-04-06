Kaine on Syria strikes: Trump action ‘unlawful’

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, released the following statement regarding U.S. military action in Syria.

“Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held accountable for his actions. But President Trump has launched a military strike against Syria without a vote of Congress. The Constitution says war must be declared by Congress. I voted for military action against Syria in 2013 when Donald Trump was advocating that America turn its back on Assad’s atrocities. Congress will work with the President, but his failure to seek Congressional approval is unlawful.”