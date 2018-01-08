Kaine statement on Trump administration decision to end protections for displaced Salvadorans

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadoran immigrants displaced by natural disasters, impacting thousands in Virginia.

“Our country has always welcomed and protected people seeking refuge, but in one year’s time we’ve seen the Trump Administration trample on those American values by demonizing immigrants and refugees. This latest heartless decision targets Salvadorans despite the life-threatening violence that continues to force them from their home country, and it ignores the countless contributions their community has made to Virginia and our nation since they were displaced by natural disasters.”