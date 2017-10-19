Kaine statement on Senate budget resolution

Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement on the passage of the partisan Senate budget resolution, which Republicans are using as a vehicle to push through President Trump’s tax proposal with only 50 votes and without the input of both parties:

“Senate Republicans held this vote on a sham budget to pave the way for their partisan tax plan. Based on what little we know about it, their tax plan could increase taxes on many hardworking Virginia families, put Medicare and Medicaid at risk, and increase the debt by $1.5 trillion. And I’m not okay with that. I support tax reform that would grow the economy and help Virginia’s families and businesses succeed, and while I’ve called on my Republican colleagues to come to the table to negotiate a bipartisan deal they’re instead continuing down a path toward a tax proposal that gives a temporary break to those who need it least and leaves middle class Americans behind.”