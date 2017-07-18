Kaine speaks out on Senate healthcare bill

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, spoke today on the Senate floor following the news that Republicans once again do not have the votes to pass their healthcare bill – known as TrumpCare – and that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening an outright repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, which would cause an estimated 32 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026 and would cause individual market insurance premiums to double.

In his speech, Kaine called for Republicans to drop their repeal effort and let the HELP and Finance Committees have a bipartisan, public debate on health care improvements, including the bill Kaine introduced to help stabilize the individual health care marketplace and lower premiums.

Speech highlights: