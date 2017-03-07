Kaine on Republican healthcare plan

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine comments today on the House Republican healthcare plan.

“I have serious concerns with the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which will reduce the number of Americans with health insurance and raise health care costs for patients. Republicans had seven years to pull together a plan, and now they insist on rushing to pass a bill without taking the time to analyze the cost and impact on the American people. For years, I’ve supported bipartisan improvements to the ACA, and I’m happy to sit down at the table with Republicans to discuss ways to fix our health care system. But I will not support a plan that dismantles Medicaid, raises costs for Virginia’s middle class families and seniors, and defunds Planned Parenthood while massively cutting taxes for the wealthy. We cannot walk back the years of progress we have already made to ensure that every American has access to quality, affordable care.”