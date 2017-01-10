Kaine launches online tool for sharing Obamacare stories

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), launched a new online tool for Virginians to share how the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has helped them, as well as ways they would like to see the law improved.

Kaine, speaking on the Senate floor last night as part of a push to denounce Republicans’ efforts to repeal the ACA without any replacement, read a letter he received from the Harris family of Crozet, Virginia. In the letter, Sarah Harris describes how the ACA made it possible for her husband to pursue his dream of starting a small business without fear of losing health care coverage for their son who suffers from severe food allergies.

“I am asking Virginians to help me save health care by sharing how the Affordable Care Act has helped you or a loved one, as well as ways we can make the law work better for all Americans,” Kaine said. “The more stories I can share about how Virginians would be hurt by a repeal, the better case I can make to my Republican colleagues for why we ought to be working together to fix our health care system, rather than rushing to break it by repealing the ACA with no plan for a replacement.”

Kaine has been a strong advocate in the Senate for protecting the ACA from repeal. Last week, heintroduced the lead amendment to stop Republican efforts to dismantle the law, as well as led a group of moderate Senate Democrats on a letter asking Republican Senate leadership to abandon their rush to repeal and instead pursue bipartisan talks to make meaningful improvements to the existing law.