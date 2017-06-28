 jump to example.com

Kaine highlights benefits to Virginia defense in Senate bill

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 11:02 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, comments on the Committee’s Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes numerous provisions he advocated to benefit Virginia’s shipbuilding industry, defense community, servicemembers, and their families. The bill was reported out of committee on a unanimous, bipartisan vote today and will now advance to the full Senate for consideration.

tim kaine“After extensive debate over hundreds of amendments, the Senate Armed Services Committee continued its streak of bipartisanship with a unanimous vote of support for this year’s defense bill.  This legislation has many provisions that will strengthen our national security while benefitting Virginia’s hardworking defense community and supporting our servicemembers and their families.  We provided over $10 billion in additional funding to the Navy to support shipbuilding, ship repair and other priorities that will not only maintain our carrier fleet, but also bolster our presence around the globe. I’m proud that my other priorities — improving TRICARE medical coverage, expanding cyber security scholarships, and fully funding our family assistance programs — were also included in the legislation and will have a positive effect on the daily lives of Virginians.

“I would like to thank both Chairman McCain and Ranking Member Reed for listening to my concerns that the original bill text would have had a profound negative impact on nearly one million government workers at the Department of Defense and countless other defense contractors, and working with my colleagues and me to protect Virginia’s hardworking federal employees. Despite the appearance of a paralyzed Congress, the bipartisan collaboration of the Armed Services Committee members should serve as an example of how meaningful legislative compromise can be reached.”

The following list includes many of the programs and provisions Kaine advocated for during the markup process that were included in the final bill, which will directly affect Virginia’s defense industry:

  • Supports Shipbuilding:  Funds the procurement of USS John F Kennedy (CVN-79) and USS Enterprise (CVN-80), and the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). The bill also provides an additional $450 million for procurement of either a third Virginia-class submarine or to expand the submarine industrial base in preparation for the Columbia-class submarine program. The bill also authorizes over $9 billion in ship depot maintenance and operations support.
  • Supports Servicemembers and Military Families:  Funds a 2.1% pay raise for servicemembers and requires the Department of Defense (DoD) to begin evaluating a process to assist military spouses with transferring professional licenses and credentials across state lines. Kaine heard from military spouses about this issue in Hampton this spring. After hearing the concerns of constituents and military family advocacy groups, Kaine worked to include a provision in the bill that would authorize hospice care services for TRICARE beneficiaries under the age of 21.  The NDAA also includes an amendment by Kaine that directs the Secretaries of Defense and Veterans Affairs to discover new areas of cooperation on suicide prevention.
  • Builds on Kaine’s  Work to Improve Credentialing for Servicemembers: Requires DoD to update Congress on its progress toward implementing veterans’ credentialing provisions championed by Kaine in previous defense bills, which will reduce veterans’ unemployment by ensuring that servicemembers receive high-quality accredited credentials for a more successful transition to civilian employment.
  • DoD Cyber Scholarship Program Act: Includes key provisions of Kaine’s bill, the DoD Cyber Scholarship Program Act, which would boost the cybersecurity workforce by reinvigorating a DoD cyber scholarship program that was threatened by sequestration cuts and directing five percent of scholarships toward community college students.  DoD has not previously awarded scholarships to community college students; expanding the program to these students will broaden the talent pool and fill key cyber workforce gaps at DoD.  There are  fifty-two, two-year institutions that would qualify for scholarships, including four in Virginia: Danville Community College, Lord Fairfax Community College, Northern Virginia Community College, and Tidewater Community College.
  • Boosts Ability to Deter Russia: Includes a Kaine provision that would direct the Minerva Research Initiative, DoD’s social science research program, to expand research on the social forces behind information warfare.  Citing the Director of National Intelligence’s report on Russia’s hacking operation during the 2016 election, the bill directs Minerva to fund research on ways to identify and counter fake media, misinformation, and other technical aspects of information operations.  The NDAA also increases the strength of U.S. partnerships with European Allies by stabilizing funding for the European Deterrence Initiative and improves cooperation with European forces to help respond to Russian military aggression.
  • Puts Committee on Record Against Sequestration: Includes an amendment demonstrating the Committee’s support for the unconditional repeal of the Budget Control Act.
  • Authorizes Military Construction (MILCON): Authorizes over $350 million in critical military construction projects throughout the Commonwealth including Dam Neck, Portsmouth, Yorktown, Ft. Belvoir and Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
  • No BRAC Round: Rejects DoD proposals for a new Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round.
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Squirrels pen pieces together solid win
Castro, Castillo lead charge in 7-3 Hillcats win
Augusta County economic development achievements recognized by Virginia Tech
Fishburne Military School announces five-day boarding application deadline
Three Notch’d Brewing Company to build new production facility in Charlottesville
Working from home: 3 mistakes people make
Patti LaBelle at The Paramount Theater on Oct. 8
Overnight ramp closure at Interstate 81 Exit 251 in Rockingham County
UVA gets $8.6 million for major lung transplant effort
David Swanson: Against ignoring the KKK
Women’s basketball: Virginia hosts Maryland in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Game Notes: Waynesboro travels to Harrisonburg in VBL clash
State employees get free admission to Yves Saint Laurent exhibition at VMFA
Unanet to create 60 new jobs in Loudoun County
Lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Delaware seek to preserve Chesapeake Gateways partnership
Bill encourages stock options for employees of startups, privately-held firms
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 