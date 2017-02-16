 jump to example.com

Kaine: Hampton Roads at risk from sea level rise

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 2:59 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

tim kaineU.S. Sen. Tim Kaine spoke on the Senate floor Thursday in opposition to the nomination of Scott Pruitt to be the Administrator of the EPA.

Kaine discussed Pruitt’s unwillingness to accept the basic scientific consensus that human-generated CO2 emissions are a significant cause of climate change. Kaine also spoke about the impacts of climate change on Virginia, including rising sea levels in Hampton Roads, as he made the case that the EPA needs a leader who will follow the best science to ensure that Americans have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe.

“Hampton Roads is home to the largest concentration of naval power in the world, yet is the second largest coastal population center at risk from sea level rise,” Kaine said.  “What we are seeing throughout Hampton Roads, Virginia is that neighborhoods where you could normally sell or buy a house 15 years ago, you now can’t because normal tidal action renders the homes impossible to sell….the main road into the largest naval base in the world in Norfolk, by 2040, will be covered two to three hours a day just by normal tidal action.”

Science is the pursuit of truth. Science is supposed to follow where the facts lead no matter what the scientist’s initial views might be. Mr. Pruitt’s record does not show me that he will follow the data wherever it leads. What it tells me is that when there is a menu of options he will take the option most beneficial to polluters rather than beneficial to public health,” Kaine continued. “There is no federal agency that needs someone more who accepts science and scientific consensus than the EPA. It matters deeply to Virginia.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 